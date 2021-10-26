Akash Network Price Tops $2.82 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004537 BTC on major exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $320.68 million and $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00076537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00101903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,186.32 or 1.00170584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.16 or 0.06636804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00021435 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.