Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

