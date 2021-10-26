Alamos Gold (AGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million.

AGI stock opened at C$10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.30. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.83 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.86%.

AGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Laurentian set a C$14.25 target price on Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares downgraded Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.73.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

