Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albany International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of Albany International worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

