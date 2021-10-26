Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 66,152 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

