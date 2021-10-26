Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a current ratio of 34.59. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42. The stock has a market cap of $468.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.70.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.