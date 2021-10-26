Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.740-$7.760 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.74-7.76 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $208.94. 503,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,099. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

In other news, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 5,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,046,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

