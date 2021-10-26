Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) vs. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:WAVE) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 33.35% 7.59% 3.04%

42.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Algonquin Power & Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 2 4 0 2.43

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares and Algonquin Power & Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.68 billion 5.58 $782.46 million $0.64 23.48

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) American Depositary Shares

Eco Wave Power Global AB is an onshore wave energy technology company which developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power Global AB is based in Sweden.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission operations in the United States and Canada. The Renewable Energy Group segment owns and operates a diversified portfolio of renewable and thermal electric generation assets in North America and internationally. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

