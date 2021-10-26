Algorand Market Cap Hits $12.25 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $12.25 billion and approximately $632.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,638,125,177 coins and its circulating supply is 6,176,269,110 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

