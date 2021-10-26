Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $161,452.02 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 399,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after purchasing an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

