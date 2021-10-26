Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $161,452.02 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.10. 399,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,719. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 29.82.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.
ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
