Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP remained flat at $$12.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,560. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alliance Resource Partners has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

