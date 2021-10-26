AllianceBernstein (AB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.09%.

AB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

