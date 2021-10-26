Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 217,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,613,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 194,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

