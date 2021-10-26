Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

WBS stock opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $52.89. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.87 and a one year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

