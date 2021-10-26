Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 458,122 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458,122 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $12,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $680.26 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 75.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

