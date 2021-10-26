Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 65,476 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 65,476 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 835,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 351,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

