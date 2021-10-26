Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.02 on Friday. Allianz has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

