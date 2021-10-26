Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $33.62

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.68, with a volume of 13085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

