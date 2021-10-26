AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos Sells 7,769 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Morana Jovan-Embiricos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 21st, Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 100 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

ALVR opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AlloVir in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 10.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 14.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

