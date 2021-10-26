AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $24.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.77. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,427 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,372. 55.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

