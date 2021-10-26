Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $65.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $25.86 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,480,000 after purchasing an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

