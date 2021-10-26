Alpha Coin (APC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $337.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded up 152.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $43,913.69 and $337.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,761.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.30 or 0.00993115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00275002 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.00244404 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00032154 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003357 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alpha Coin Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

