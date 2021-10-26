Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,775.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,593.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,514.62 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.