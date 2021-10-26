Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Raised by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.62% of Alphabet worth $10,388,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $2,732,669,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total transaction of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $2,808.69 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,593.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

