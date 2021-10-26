Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lowered its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99,080 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760,811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,042,000. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

