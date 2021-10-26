ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDOG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $830,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SDOG opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20.

