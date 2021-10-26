AltaGas (ALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.48. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$26.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.50.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.