Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. On average, analysts expect Alteryx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

