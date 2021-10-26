Altria Group (MO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Altria Group to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts expect Altria Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MO opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

