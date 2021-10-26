Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Trading 7.4% Higher

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) traded up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.58 and last traded at $66.11. 362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 73,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 11.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

