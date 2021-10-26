Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,640,000. Custom Truck One Source comprises approximately 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

CTOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.57. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $375.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle purchased 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.