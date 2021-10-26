Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Stock Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,816 shares during the period. Hayward comprises about 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.44% of Hayward worth $86,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,752,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Hayward stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,127. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 24,528 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $540,106.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,256,577.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

