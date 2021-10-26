Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.5% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after purchasing an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO of Honeywell Connected Enterprise Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,547. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

