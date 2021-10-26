Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $41.99 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,986,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Humana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Humana by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Humana by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.92.

NYSE HUM traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $468.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $408.05 and a 200 day moving average of $429.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.