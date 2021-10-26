Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,420,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,811,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 2.15% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,134,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,930. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

