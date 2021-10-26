Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 789,965 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,965 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $52,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. 5,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,875. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

