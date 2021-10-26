Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,948,291 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.47.

The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Amarin’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin in the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $47,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

