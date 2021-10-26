Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,639 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,255,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $75.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,395.59. The stock had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,381.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.23.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

