Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

AMBA opened at $179.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.40. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.62.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $2,461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $15,123,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

