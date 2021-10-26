AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $777.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce sales of $777.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $769.00 million and the highest is $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 550.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.44) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,018,133. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.