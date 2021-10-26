Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Amcor reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

Amcor stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Amcor has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

