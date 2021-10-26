American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,731,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

