American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $20.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $21.50 to $20.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,731,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,140,000 after acquiring an additional 265,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $95,622,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,551,000 after acquiring an additional 402,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
