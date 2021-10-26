American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.08. American Campus Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.120 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Campus Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.21% of American Campus Communities worth $78,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

