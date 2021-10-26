American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93,066 shares during the quarter. American Financial Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.58% of American Financial Group worth $61,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after purchasing an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $141.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.41.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

