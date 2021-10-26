American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.15.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.64. 3,152,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,032. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. American International Group has a one year low of $29.71 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

