American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. American Tower reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.94. 1,742,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,059. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.14. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in American Tower by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Tower by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,921,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.