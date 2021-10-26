Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.12.

USAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Americas Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Americas Silver from $2.10 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Americas Silver by 225.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares during the period. Mark Stevens purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in Americas Silver by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAS stock remained flat at $$0.91 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,136. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 42.91% and a negative net margin of 342.53%. Analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

