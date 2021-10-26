Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Amphenol news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $79.12. 1,575,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

