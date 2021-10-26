Amundi Acquires Shares of 1,334,443 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,334,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $308,244,000. Amundi owned about 0.18% of McDonald’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $592,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.67. The firm has a market cap of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

