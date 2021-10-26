Amundi Buys New Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Amundi bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,024,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 101.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $352.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $221.73 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.32.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

