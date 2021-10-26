Amundi Invests $268.76 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Amundi purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,285,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,761,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.44% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 32.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 442.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 136,084 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $63.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

